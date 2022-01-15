Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $334.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

