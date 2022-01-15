Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 128.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 392,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,123. The company has a market cap of $316.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

