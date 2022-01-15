CSX (CSX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX):
- 1/10/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00.
- 1/4/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $43.00.
- 12/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CSX by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
