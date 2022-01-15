CSX (CSX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX):

1/10/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00.

1/4/2022 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $43.00.

12/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CSX by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

