CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0033

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,088,376 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

