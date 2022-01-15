Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $72,034.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.50 or 0.07722040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.49 or 1.00020480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069447 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,215,422 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.