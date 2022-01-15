Crypto Sports 24 Hour Volume Hits $736.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $134,308.54 and $736.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

