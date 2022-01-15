Crocs, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.56.

Shares of CROX opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

