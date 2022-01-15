Critical Contrast: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $166.03 million 1.62 -$16.43 million ($0.23) -65.96 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Local Bounti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limoneira.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Limoneira and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 4 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Limoneira currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.09%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Limoneira.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -2.07% -1.77% -0.87% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

