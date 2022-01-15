Critical Contrast: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) & Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kronos Bio and Amryt Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amryt Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Amryt Pharma has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.62%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Amryt Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Amryt Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -25.31% -22.86% Amryt Pharma -41.64% -73.58% -14.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Bio and Amryt Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$88.44 million ($2.32) -4.60 Amryt Pharma $182.61 million 3.69 -$104.53 million ($0.48) -21.98

Kronos Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amryt Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amryt Pharma has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Amryt Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Amryt Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy. It also develops FILSUVEZ drug candidate, which is in Phase 3 EASE trial for the treatment of severe epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and genetic skin disease; and AP103 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic EB, a subset of EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.