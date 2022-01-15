Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 296,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

