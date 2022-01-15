Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

