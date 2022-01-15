Creative Planning Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

