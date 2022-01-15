Creative Planning Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $106.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

