Creative Planning Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

