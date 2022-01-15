Creative Planning Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Creative Planning grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

