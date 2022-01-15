Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.76

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 100257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coupang by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

