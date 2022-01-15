Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,019,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.94% of Coupa Software worth $152,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

