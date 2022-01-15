Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

Shares of CJREF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 8,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,274. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.