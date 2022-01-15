Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJREF. CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

CJREF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 8,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $879.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

