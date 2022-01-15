Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Up 264.1% in December

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 264.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGLO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 17,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Coro Global has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

