Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) were up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRONU. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000.

