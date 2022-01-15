Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

