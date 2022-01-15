Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $28.84 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $44.51 or 0.00103639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 81,445,491 coins and its circulating supply is 46,303,226 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

