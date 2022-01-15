Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

CTSDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CTSDF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,878. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

