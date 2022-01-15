Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $397,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

