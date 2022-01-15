Contrasting Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of uniQure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Nuvalent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of uniQure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares uniQure and Nuvalent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $37.51 million 24.90 -$125.02 million $6.80 2.97 Nuvalent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvalent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uniQure.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure 64.09% 75.59% 56.68% Nuvalent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for uniQure and Nuvalent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nuvalent 0 0 3 0 3.00

uniQure presently has a consensus price target of $59.31, suggesting a potential upside of 193.46%. Nuvalent has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.34%. Given uniQure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Summary

uniQure beats Nuvalent on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

