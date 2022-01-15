Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.21

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and traded as high as $25.64. Contango Ore shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 855 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

