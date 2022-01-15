Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.97. 3,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Conn's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.