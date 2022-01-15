Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.97. 3,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.
In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
