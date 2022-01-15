Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 734 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.86 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

