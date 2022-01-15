Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

