Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Holdings Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,032,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 262,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

