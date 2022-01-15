Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 8,300 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.45% of Constellium worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Constellium by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.60 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

