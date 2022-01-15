Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 400 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.23% of Endava worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.95. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.