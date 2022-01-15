Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

