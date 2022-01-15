Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.02 and a 200-day moving average of $265.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

