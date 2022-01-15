Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

