Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

