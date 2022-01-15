Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE ISD opened at $16.02 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.