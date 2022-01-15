Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 197.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE MPW opened at $24.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

