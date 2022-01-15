Commerce Bank Has $659,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

