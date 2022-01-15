Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $327.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

