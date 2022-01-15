Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.19

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $28.44. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 149,110 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

