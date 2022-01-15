Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.19

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $28.44. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 149,110 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
