Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the December 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 441,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,729. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

