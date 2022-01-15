Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.20

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.20 and traded as high as C$80.27. Cogeco shares last traded at C$80.23, with a volume of 5,678 shares.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.12.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$655.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.