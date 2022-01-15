Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEOY shares. Citigroup raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

