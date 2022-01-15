Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

KOF stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

