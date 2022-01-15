Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 957.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $496,000.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,276. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.