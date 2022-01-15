Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 383,487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.