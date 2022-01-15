Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

