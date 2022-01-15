Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

